Briana Nicole Johnson, 25, lives at Fort Hood, works in Harker Heights at We Play Too Daycare
What brought you to the area?
I was born and raised here. My grandpa and my uncle both were active duty, but they passed away in 2004 and 2005.
Married? Kids?
No. I am not married and I do not have any kids of my own just yet.
Do you have any siblings?
I have two brothers and two sisters. I am the baby.
Where do you work?
I work at We Play Too Daycare in Harker Heights. I am the lead teacher over there. My passion has always been working with children. I am going to be an elementary school teacher.
How long have you worked at the daycare?
Before I left the first time, I worked here for three years. I have recently moved back to the area and now I have been here for two months. I started back in October 2020.
When did you move back to the area?
I moved back to the area in June 2020.
Where did you go when you moved?
I moved to San Antonio for a little while.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I love that Harker Heights is very quiet and I love where I work.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I don`t dislike Harker Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cracker Barrel.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Target.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more people like me that care for children and their safety.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Wonder Woman.”
What was the last book that you read?
“Their eyes were Watching God,” By Zora Neale Hurston.
What community work do you do?
I work with children doing different activities and events.
What accomplishments have you achieved?
I started college on June 29 to become an elementary teacher. I have been managing to keep straight A’s while working and going to school.
What college are you attending?
I am currently attending Post University online for my degree in education.
