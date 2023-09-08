Chrishonda Squire, 32, lives and works in Harker Heights.
Where do you work?
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Chrishonda Squire, 32, lives and works in Harker Heights.
Where do you work?
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steak Burgers, in Harker Heights.
Married? Kids?
I am not married. I have 3 boys: Noah, 3, Dominick, 8, Christen, 13.
Where are you from originally?
I’m originally from Germany and raised as a Kentucky native, slightly lol.
What brought you to Central Texas?
I have family here and friends here that are military related.
Do you have any siblings?
I have two sisters; their names are Marlisha 33, and Shequille Squire, 29. I am definitely the middle child, and it definitely shows, lol.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it’s definitely a small little area that feels like home to me because of the great southern hospitality that the folks have here, and it’s definitely easy to navigate around.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I think they could add more things to do for the kids and families like more parks or arcades or do narrow it down to be more family oriented, like have festivals or put fun events together.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant is, of course, where I work: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steak Burgers. Our food is A-1.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Ross; they always have fashionable and reasonable prices, and I love their fragrances.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Pearl Harbor.” It’s such a sweet and beautiful movie through it’s a little sad and heartbreaking at the same time due to the war, but it’s the love story in it for me.
What community work do you do?
I’m always there to be a helping hand or at someone’s assistance if I see them needing it, and always with a smiling face and warming heart.
What advice would you give your younger self?
The advice I have to give to my younger self is to keep or striving for the things I want in life and to not let life things distract me from reaching my goal and to always be patient, because things take time and most definitely effort.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself as a successful business owner because I’m a Mary Kay Consultant. I also see myself as a home owner and book author as well because I am working on a book right now — as well and just being a happy and helpful person that works with the community and is a community speaker for great events and things.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.