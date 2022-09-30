Towanna Smith lives in Harker Heights
What is your job / occupation?
I’m a student hireability navigator.
Married? Kids?
Two kids. One boy and one girl, both grown.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Detroit, Michigan.
What brought you to this area?
My parents were in the military and we got stationed here.
Tell me about your family.
My mother is still living at the young age of 87. I grew up with love and discipline. I was the only girl.
I have four brothers and I am the middle child.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the places to shop and the houses built in the area.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There really isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
What is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite places to shop in Harker Heights are Ross and Five and Below; I can’t pick just one.
What community work do you do?
I work with youth that have disabilities, I volunteer for various organizations, and I donate to the Goodwill.
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would tell my younger self, follow your dreams and passion to live your life without apology.
Allow God to guide you and talk to him daily.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself owning or running a business for youth in all areas.
