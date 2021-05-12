Yomi Hardison, 48, lives and works in Harker Heights.
Where are you originally from?
I am originally from Brooklyn, New York.
Tell me about your family.
My mother is deceased. My father, Benjamin, lives with me. My older brother, Joseph, lives in Virginia. My younger sister, Afreeka, lives in California, and my younger brother, Rudolph, is deceased.
What brought you to the area?
I was in the military and got stationed here.
Married? Kids?
I am a single mother of two girls, Joelle, 20, and Brittany, 27.
What is your job title?
I own my own cleaning business called Touch of Class Cleaning. I also work for a company in Harker Heights where I assist elderly patients transitioning from the hospital back to home life.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I love my neighborhood, the diversity and it is quiet.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Razzoo’s.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
H-E-B.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing something for adults to do besides clubs.
What community work do you do?
I feed the homeless. I donate to Goodwill.
I host a show on Facebook and YouTube called “Let’s Grow with YoYo.” It airs on Tuesday nights at 7:30.
We talk about different political issues.
Next week we will be discussing colorism within African American community and police brutality.
I am a part of Willing Workers, a religious organization that helps people who are in need.
I’m on the council for the Forgive Her Conference which has just done its second-year conference. I sit on the Parks and Recreation board for Harker Heights and the safety council board with Willing Workers and the Forgive Her Conference. The head is Runita Downing.
What is the last movie that you saw?
“Without Remorse” with Michael B. Jordan on Amazon Prime.
What was the last book that you read?
“Relationship Goals” by Pastor Michael Todd.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself married.
I also see my business running itself so I don’t have to do much.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.