Denise Tilmon, 48, lives in Harker Heights and works in Temple.
What is the name of your business?
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Denise Tilmon, 48, lives in Harker Heights and works in Temple.
What is the name of your business?
The Wick and Burn Candle Bar.
What brought you to the area?
My sons’ dad. We moved here to be with my ex.
Married? Kids?
Married for 2.5 years. Husband’s name is Jermaine Tilmon. Five children. Jade Robinson, 26; Rhayn Robinson, 21, Donovan Washington, 15 Christopher Straughn, 14 Gavin Washington, 14.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Austin.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
Melting pot of many types of different people from all over. I love the area and the culture. People attending Farmers Market, sports events and concerts. I like how it has grown over the last ten years that I have been here.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I really dislike about Harker Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Taqueria.
What is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
I am a crafter, so basically any crafting store. For Heights I say Target.
What community work do you do?
I do farmers markets and other events. I donate items to Goodwill, Christian House of Prayer. I feel like giving back is the little things that you can do to help people in the community. I help out as often as I can. I just do to be a blessing to someone.
What’s the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Creed 3.”
What was the last book that you read?
I love writing more than reading. I write poetry.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Maybe a franchise owner. maybe owning several Wick and Burn businesses throughout Texas. Possibly quitting my daytime job — I work for CPS — and doing my business full time.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.