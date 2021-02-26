Lee Ann Deal, 72, lives in Temple, works in Harker Heights.
Where do you work?
I work at Military Child Education Coalition in Harker Heights.
What is your job title?
Director of Foundation Relations, a grant writer.
Where are you from originally?
I was born in North Dakota; however, we moved to Texas when I was 2 years old.
Do you have any siblings?
Yes. I have three sisters. My oldest sister, Jane, is two years older than me and lives in Indiana, My sister Sandy, who is three years younger than me, lives in Fort Worth, and my sister Tammy, who is 12 years younger than me, lives in Austin.
What is special about where you live now?
I currently live in the house that my dad built back in 1951. I grew up in this home. I remodeled it some; however, it is the same home that I grew up in.
Married? Kids?
I am divorced with three grown children: Chris, 42; Scott, 39; and Kelly, 36. My oldest son is in Florida, My second son is in Indiana and my daughter is in Indianapolis, Indiana.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that everything is convenient. The shops that I like and all my favorite fast food restaurants and sit-down restaurants are all near. I like that the people are friendly I have never run into any unfriendly people here.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Dollar General.
What community work do you do?
I am very active in my church. I do Bible study, I sing on the praise team, and I lead life group also. My church is very active in the community. We take food donations to the volunteers at the free clinic and the dental clinic once a quarter. My church is Foundation United Methodist in Belton.
What awards or achievements have you received or accomplished?
I have this to say about that: I am very thankful for all of the opportunities that I have and have had. I believe in this quote by former President Ronald Regan, “There is no limit to what can be accomplished if no one cares who gets the credit.”
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Mercy” by Jodi Picoult.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Judy” on TV. It was about the life of Judy Garland.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself as a reversed snowbird. What I mean by that is I will stay in Indiana for my summers and good ole Texas during the winter months. I also plan on continuing working but as a freelancer instead of working full time.
