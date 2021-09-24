Qiana Cannon, 40, lives in Harker Heights
What brought you to the area?
The military brought me to this area.
What do you do for a living?
I do sales and I am an entrepreneur.
What is the name of your business?
The name of my business is Letacia Enterprises LLC.
What made you choose this career?
I like helping other people and I like making money.
Are you married? Kids?
I am not married. I have three kids ages 24 (bonus son), 17 and 12.
Do you have any siblings?
I do not have any siblings.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Cleveland, Ohio.
Where are your parents?
My mom lives in Florida.
What community work do you do?
I feed the homeless from time to time.
Are you a part of any community organizations?
Not yet, but I would love to get involved.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the park, The YMCA, the shopping center and movie theater.
What if anything do you dislike about Harker Heights?
Nothing to dislike as of yet.
If you could bring anything new to the Harker Heights area what would it be and why?
I would bring the Main Event, a family eatery and entertainment complex.
Where do you see yourself in ten years?
Successful, in my entrepreneurial pursuits.
What was the last book that you read?
The last books that I read were “Becoming” by Michelle Obama and “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins.
What was the last movie that you saw?
“Avengers: Endgame.”
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurants in Harker Heights are Cheddars and Chipotle.
What is your favorite store to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite store to shop at in Harker Heights is Target because it is clean and I like to shop.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Your voice is valuable. You are enough. Take responsibility and accountability for your actions.
