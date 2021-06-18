Iesha Jenkins, 26, lives in Killeen, works at Bath and Body works in Harker Heights
What brought you to the area?
My stepdad got stationed here at Fort Hood; once he retired we just stayed here.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Clarksville, Tennessee. It is located right outside of Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Tell me about your family.
I have my boyfriend and my two sons ages 4 and 2. My mother and siblings live in the area also.
Do you have siblings?
Yes I do, I am the oldest out of four. My siblings are 21, 14 and 9.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the different restaurants and shopping opportunities.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I do not really dislike Harker Heights. I just wish they had more things to do for the youth of all ages and more family activities.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Razzoo’s.
What is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Well, besides the store I work at, of course, I would have to say Five and Below for my children.
What community work do you do?
I donate to Goodwill. I help others out when I can. I volunteer with Better Choice Of Living Inc. (BCOL). I help out with any volunteer opportunities through my job.
What do you do in your free time?
In my free time I read and perfect my makeup skills. I love makeup. I love making my face up and I love helping others make their faces up also. I truly enjoy helping people.
What is the last book that you read?
I read “All about Health and Beauty for the Black Woman” by Naomi Sims.
What was the last movie that you watched?
The last movie that I watched was “Godzilla vs. Kong” in the movie theater.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself owning my own home and growing even more in my career.
