Geri Schwartzman, owner of Milestones Memories and Events in Killeen, lives in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
My husband was in the military and we got stationed here. This is our second time being stationed here and we decided to retire here.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Married? Kids?
I am happily married to J. Charles and we have two adult children that we are very proud of. Madeline works for Disney and lives in California. Mathew lives in Boston.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the community. Everything I need like groceries and shopping is right there.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There is very little that I do not like about Harker Heights. You set up home wherever the military takes you.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Bella Sera. I love me some pasta.
Where is your favorite place to shop?
My favorite place to shop at is Target.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more activities for the families to do. We want to keep people in our area and not have to leave to find activities elsewhere. We need a little bit of something for everyone.
What community work do you do?
I am the director of membership for Killeen-Heights Rotary Club. I am the president of Killeen Toastmasters. I serve on the welcome council of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “The Lost City” with Sandra Bullock.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was a fiction book.
I can’t remember the title but I know that it was a fiction book.
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would tell my younger self: Life is not a series of unfortunate events. Life really is a box of chocolates, but if you don’t like chocolates, dark, white or otherwise, life can be very difficult, so stay open to opportunities that come your way.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I do not see myself slowing down.
