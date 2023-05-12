Andrea Mosley, 54, lives in Copperas Cove, owner of Glow Body Therapy in Harker Heights, also works for Killeen Independent School District.

Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 8:04 pm

What brought you to the area?
Came to Fort Hood with my husband due to military, he got stationed here.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from New Orleans, Louisiana.
Married? Kids?
I am happily married to CA Mosley. We have three sons. Ronald Bogan, James Mosley and Darrius Mosley.
Do you have any siblings?
I have two younger brothers; one lives in Florida and the other lives in New Orleans.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the people of Harker Heights.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the fact that it is getting crowded.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Subway.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Walmart.
What community work do you do?
I do a nonprofit: Trust Hope Believe under Bell County Relay for Life, which falls under The American Cancer Society. We raise funds to help support cancer survivors or people going through cancer. We help provide transportation and any other needs they may have.
I am also the director of production for the Texas Plus America Pageant System.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was called “Grace to Recovery.” I am one of the co-authors. I wrote Chapter 12: “My Breakthrough is to Bless You.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself retired from the school district and running my own business full time.
