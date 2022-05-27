Miriah Knapp, 41, lives in Killeen, works in Belton and Temple.
Where are you from originally?
I grew up in Sarasota, Florida.
Where did you attend high school and college?
I finished high school and college in Huntington, West Virginia. My heart has always been in the West Virginia mountains.
Married? Kids?
Married, yes to a wonderful man named Brandon. He is incredible and very supportive. I do not have any children; however. I have fur babies. My fur babies are all named after Norse gods.
Do you have any siblings?
Yes, I do. I have a brother named Mike in Florida. He has a wife and my three nieces. He is one of my greatest mentors. I also have a sister. She is very hardworking. She lives in Ohio. She takes care of the elderly. She also has two beautiful children.
What brought you to the area?
I moved to the area with my husband after graduating. His family lived here and I thought it would be a great way to further my art career living next to such a huge city like Austin.
Where do you work?
I currently hold a position at two wonderful establishments! I have been the manager of Board & Brush in Belton for four years. I recently took on a second part-time position as an Artist at Painting with a Twist in Temple.
I am truly blessed to be doing what I love. Being creative everyday and helping others unlock their own creativity!
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I love this area! It’s got the perks of city living with the down-home atmosphere of a small town.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
What’s not to like? Other than the cost of housing! But that’s anywhere these days.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
I enjoy shopping at Market Heights. It literally has everything.
Where is your favorite place to eat at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat in Heights is Cheddars! They have my favorite cocktail!
What community work do you do?
I do community work with the companies I work for.
Board & Brush donates regularly to charities and schools by offering fundraising events, as well as gift cards and signs to auction off to earn money for their foundations.
Painting with a Twist also hosts fundraising events called Painting with a Purpose.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie I saw was “SpiderMan.” I usually fall asleep.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I hope to own my own home and run my own successful business.
