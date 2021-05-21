Diamond Boyne, 26, lives in Killeen and works in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
I wanted a fresh start at life.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from New York.
What is your job title?
I am a childcare provider at the We Play Too Childcare Center and a team service trainer at Church’s Chicken.
What made you choose this career?
The career choose me I truly love working with children they bring such a joy to my life.
Married? Kids?
I have been married for five years with a 4-year-old son name Donovan who’s nickname is Popcorn.
What community work do you do?
I volunteer through my church occasionally but not as often as I’d like to.
Are you a part of any community organizations?
No, outside of church, I’m not a part any community organizations.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I love the scenery in Harker Heights, mainly the parks here.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I don’t have any dislikes about Harker Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cracker Barrel.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Ulta Beauty.
If you could bring anything new to Harker Heights, what would it be and why?
I would be willing to give my time to just helping other women better themselves in life; that’s truly my life’s passion.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book I read was “Peace and Plenty: Finding Your Path to Financial Serenity.”
What was the last movie that you saw?
Lifetime movies is what I watch, I am not really a movie person.
What advice would you give your younger self?
The advice I would give to my younger self is to stop carrying other people’s burdens and live your life. I would also advise my younger self that it is OK to live alone in the world. Life is bigger than just the world you know.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?
I can see myself 10 years from now having a personal brand that inspires and encourages women over the world to live their true authentic life through my own life trails I can also see me as a book publisher.
