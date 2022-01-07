Shavannah Powell, 40, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights
How many children do you have?
I have three wonderful children.
Where you from originally?
I was born and raised in Killeen.
Do you have any siblings?
Yes I do. Laquinta Blevins is the oldest, Anthony Elder is 2nd oldest, then me, and Opal Smith is the youngest.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the variation of places to shop.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
They are missing a crafting store.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Cheddars.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Target.
What was the last book that you read?
I haven’t read any as of late.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “The Equalizer.”
What is your job title?
I am a Personal Needs Assistant for the Killeen Independent School District Special Education Department. I am also a notary.
Are you considered mission essential?
No, I am not considered mission essential.
What community work do you do?
I am involved with the homeless in the area. I give them personal hygiene packets and donate clothing to them.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself working my side business, (which is selling jewelry for paparazzi accessories full time), finishing with my degree and owning a home. My jewelry business name is Shay’s Jewelry Box.
