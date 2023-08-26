Maria Rainey, 44, works at Edible Arrangements in Harker Heights, lives in Nolanville.
Where you from originally?
I am originally from San Juan, Texas; however, I was raised on Harker Heights since I was about 10.
What brought you to the area?
My family came here to continue to work construction.
Do you have any siblings?
I have two brothers and two sisters I am the oldest out of five.
What is your job title?
My job title is Fruit Expert.
How long have you worked at your current job?
I have been here for five years.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like how small it is, how family oriented it is.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the fact that they are trying to take away the trailers. I have family that live in some of those trailers. I get them demolishing some of the older ones and maybe redo them, not trying g to take all of them away. People bought that land and built their trailer on it and they want to give them a little bit of money for their homes and run them out.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Chuy’s.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is H-E-B.
If you could bring something new to Harker Heights, what would it be?
I would bring something like a Main Event, Austin Park and Pizza or a Dave and Busters. We have to travel so far to do something fun like this. This area is so huge we should have something like that here.
What community work do you do?
I donate to the local churches and Hope Pregnancy Center. I drive my mother to her treatments every two weeks. We recently found out she has cancer. She is one of the strongest women I know.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Insidious: The Red Door.”
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “The Glass Sword.”
If you were a fruit what kind would you be and why?
I would be a Dragon Fruit because it is beautiful on the outside and you never know what you’re going to get. It complements other food. Like me — I am a good pairing.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In ten years I see myself retired with my husband.Relaxing.
