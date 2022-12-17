Bernadett Ramirez, 49, lives in Nolanville.
What is your job title?
What is your job title?
Substitute teacher. I am preparing to take my real estate exam.
What brought you to area?
Visited a friend and decided to stay.
Where you from originally?
I am originally from Brandywine, Maryland.
Do you have any kids?
Yes, I have one son, Keanu.
Do you have any siblings?
I have three sisters: Ramona, Michelle and Analiese. I am the baby.
Tell me about your parents.
My mother is Joyce Fletcher and my dad, Thomas Barksdale, is deceased.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the small-town feel of the area.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I think that they need more things for adults and kids to do.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop is Ross.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat at in Harker Heights is Taqueria Mexico.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Violent Night.”
What community work do you do?
I donate to Goodwill and I help others in need when I can.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself married and living in Florida on a beach somewhere.
