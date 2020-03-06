SheKeya McCallister, 36, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
The military brought me to this area in 2005.
Where you from originally?
I am originally from Harlem, New York.
Tell me about your family.
I am the oldest of eight. My mom is from Saint Christopher and my dad is from Panama. My patents came to the United States in 1983. I have one child. Her name is Ayanna. She is 11 years old.
What is your job title? Program manager. I own a hair company called Envy Me Beauty Company.
Why did you go into the hair business?
I felt like there was a need for hair and beauty products in the area that were affordable. The people in the community shouldn’t have to go broke while trying to put their best self forward.
What degrees do you have?
I have a BS in health care administration and I will have a master’s degree in Healthcare Administration in May.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the Farmers Market that they have in Harker Heights. I like the neighborhood; it is quiet and safe. I like that they have lots of resources in Harker Heights like the YMCA. The library has events for the kids at the library and the activity center off Indian Trail is really nice, also. Harker Heights is a great place to own your first home. This area is still growing and I love it.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I don’t like the fact that we don’t have enough sidewalks. We need more sidewalks especially in the neighborhoods, for safety of the people in the area. When kids are on break and they start walking around, the sidewalks are needed to keep them safe while walking to their destination. I don’t like the fact that the bus system does not run for 24 hours. The bus system should also run 24 hours and not cut off at a certain time. You have people that work late and don’t have a car. That would really benefit with having the bus still available when they get off of work.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Target.
What community work do you do?
I make toiletry bags for the homeless ,and food drives. I participated in the Jesus Love and Hope Mission program, where I help the homeless. I volunteered at the prom for children with disabilities. I donate a service of doing hair, makeup, or any service that is required.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “The Pretenders Game” by Ashley L. Downing.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself being a director of a health care facility. I see myself completed with my Ph.D. in Health Care Administration. I will continue my business of selling hair extensions, sell fur slides, false eyelashes, earrings and other hair accessories anything related to beauty.
