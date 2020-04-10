Mikhail Gray, 42, lives in Harker Heights and works in Harker Heights as a military recruiter.
What brought you to this area?
When I went from the Army Reserve to active-duty Army in 2005.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from, Benton Harbor, Michigan.
Do you have any siblings?
I have four siblings; I am the second eldest.
What is your occupation?
I have been assigned on active duty as an Army recruiter for the past six years and served as a combat medic for the first nine years; an additional nine years prior with the Army National Guard and Army Reserve.
How long have you been in the military?
I have been in the military for a total of 24 years.
Are you married?
I am happily married to Kayren Gray.
Do you have children?
We have three wonderful children: Robert Gray Jr., 21 years old (attending Texas State in his junior year); Rayston Gray, 19 years old (enlisted in the U.S. Army as a radiology specialist currently stationed in Germany), (both are graduates of Harker Heights High School); and my bonus son AJ, 13 years old.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce leadership.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
If I had to complain, it appears to me our city taxes are rapidly increasing every year.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
I don’t have a favorite restaurant. I prefer home-cooked meals.
What is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite store to shop at in Harker Heights is Target.
What is the last book that you read?
“The Art of War” was the last book that I read.
What is the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Bad Boys For Life.”
What community work do you do?
I mentor at-risk teenagers in the community to help them choose a prosperous path for their life versus a self-destructive one.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Retired from the Army, serving as a community leader and politician and enjoying my grandchildren.
