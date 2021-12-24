Elizabeth Hashman,36, lives in Harker Heights.
What is your job / occupation?
Homemaker. Previously I was a pre-k teacher, but it was a negative environment.
Married? Kids? (Would you like to mention spouse and kids’ names) ?
I have been married 16 years with two kids. (A girl 15, and a boy, 10).
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Pennsylvania.
What brought you to this area?
I moved here after high school.
Do you have any siblings? (Would you like to list their names and ages? Are you the middle child? The oldest?)
I am the only child.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the fact that everything is right in reach. New businesses are popping up to explore.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
The construction on the highway; it is so confusing and always changing.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Chick-fil-A.
What is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Barnes & Noble Booksellers.
What is your last book that you read?
The last book that I read was the “Land of Stories” series.
What is the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Clifford.”
What community work do you do?
I help pet centers.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself publishing a book. I want to be a writer.
