Laura Bundrant, 55, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights for Killeen Independent School District.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Austin, Texas.
What brought you to the area?
My father’s job brought us to the area.
What is your job title?
Skills Aide II.
Married? Kids?
Happily married to Donald and we have two adult sons.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
It is smaller than Killeen. It is a nice community.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I do not like the traffic going to work.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cracker Barrel.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Sam’s Club.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
I think that Harker Heights is missing a Costco.
What was the last movie you saw?
“The Secret Life of Pets II.”
What church do you attend?
I attend Destiny World Outreach Center in Killeen.
What community work do you do?
I volunteer at the school I work at. I donate to the Goodwill. I help out others when I can.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself retired.
