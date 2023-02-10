Elizabeth Hashman, 37, lives in Harker Heights.
What is your job title?
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Elizabeth Hashman, 37, lives in Harker Heights.
What is your job title?
I am a homemaker. Previously a pre-K teacher, but it was a negative environment.
Married? Kids?
Married 17 years with two kids (girl 16, boy 11).
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Pennsylvania.
What brought you to this area?
I moved here after high school.
Do you have any siblings?
I am the only child.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
Everything is right in reach. New businesses are popping up to explore.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights? The construction on the highway and traffic.
What is your favorite resturant in Harker Heights?
Chick-fil-A.
What is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Barnes & Noble.
How is this stay-at-home life working for you?
It was boring at first, but I decided to write more while at home. Here is information to find my work, https://www.booksie.com/portfolio-view/ariel-h-327913/page-1. I’ve been writing for awhile now.
What community work do you do?
I help pet centers and donate to Goodwill.
What is your last book that you read?
The last book that I read was the “Land of Stories” series.
What is the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Clifford.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Publishing a book. I want to be a writer.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.