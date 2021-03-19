Natalia Gonzalez Cruz, 23, lives in Copperas Cove, works at Maurices in Harker Heights.
What is your job title?
I am a part-time assistant manager.
What brought you to the area?
In 2012 we came here because my dad was stationed here.
Do you have any children?
I have one child. Her name is Ana Sofia and she is 7 years old.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Bayamon, Puerto Rico.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I love how clean and nice that it is. I love the plaza that I work at, the shopping centers and the restaurants.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Ulta.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Palmeras.
What is Harker Heights missing?
Harker Heights is missing a mall. The only mall in the area is in Killeen and it is just not up to par.
I feel that Harker Heights could do a better job at bringing more stores because of the amount of traffic.
What community work do you do?
I have been known to save birthdays on several occasions.
One time this lady dropped her daughter’s cake and I made one for her in like less than three hours plus delivered it to her. I donate clothes to places for other people to use.
What are your hobbies?
Baking, fashion and cooking.
I have been making cakes for the past four years.
What was the last book that you read?
“Protection Spells” by Arin Murphy.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was the new “Tom and Jerry.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself having my own bakery business.
