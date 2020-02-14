The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department values its seniors, and to show its appreciation, the Senior Recreation program will be adding a couple of special activities to the usual lineup at the Harker Heights Activities Center for the months of February and March.
“We have a lot of really great events for the seniors to celebrate a lot of the holidays coming up,” said activities coordinator Sara Gibbs.
To start with, seniors got to participate in Love Bug Crafts. “It’s kind of like the reindeer candy canes we did in December,” Gibbs said, only this craft used Mandarin orange cups.
“We’ll be flipping them over and adding googly eyes and antennas to create a Valentine Love Bug. They can keep them for themselves or give them to friends and family, but they can also give them to the library for the children who attend library programs.”
The fruit cups were turned upside down, and small heart-shaped cutouts were used as feet. Pipe cleaners were bent into antennae, and googly eyes were glued to the front; the remaining facial features were drawn on with a Sharpie marker.
Monday yielded 40 love bugs, all of which were going to the kids who would be attending Preschool Story Time on Thursday morning. “It’s a great way to get the kids a healthy snack,” Gibbs said.
And since there were still so many fruit cups left over, the craft project was opened up to library volunteers and elementary students who were visiting the library the following day. “I think they will really like making them,” Gibbs said.
Of course, all seniors are Valentines to the Parks and Recreation Department. “Sweet treats is going on Valentine’s week,” Gibbs said. “We’ll be giving out treats to our seniors to celebrate Valentine’s Day.”
The Sweets and Treats were be ongoing from Monday throuth today.
March will have a similar week of treats in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20. Seniors can come by the Activities Center any time to partake in the snacks that will be provided.
Finally, “March Mathness” will be a time for seniors to come enjoy math activities and games. Activities Center and event manager Nichole Broemer said that the date is still to be determined.
Be on the lookout for more special events for April and March. For a full schedule of events and regular monthly programming, please go to http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/index.php/programs-a-events/senior-recreation-programs or call 254-953-5465.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.