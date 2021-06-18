The Singing Zoologist, also known as Lucas Miller, played at Carl Levin Park for dozens of children Wednesday to kick off the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s summer reading program.
Miller performed his greatest hits, such as ‘Anaconda La Bamba,’ with the help of a few plush puppets and his guitar, in an effort to educate children about various wild animals.
“He’s a fan favorite,” Heights children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller said. “When we said we could have a big event, we knew he was going to be the one to start it. This was my first concert with him and I loved it.”
The Harker Heights public library, like many across the nation, stepped back from holding public in-person events during the coronavirus pandemic — opting to offer virtual programs to bridge the gap.
Miller’s performance marked the first large in-person event the library has had since the pandemic began.
“It is so nice to have people here,” Library Director Lisa Youngblood said.
Rossmiller said the Zoologist is the first of many more fun summer events to come for the library.
“This is our largest event so far and it’s just such a stark difference (in comparison to vitual), because you can see the feedback, you can see the smiles, you can hear the giggles,” she said. “It’s just infectious and it makes you so happy.”
Children in attendance danced, sang, and clapped along with Miller for the entirety of the program.
When asked which of Miller’s animals was his favorite, Steven Bowles, 5, quickly exclaimed “The cheetah!”
Summer reading events do more than offer entertainment, Rossmiller said, they create memories that will hopefully last a lifetime.
“Programs like this, not only introduce the children and their parents to the resources we’re able to provide, it also establishes good memories of the library so there is that want to go back,” she said.
Miller praised the work of the Harker Heights public library, calling it the “best library in the state.”
“Let’s hear it for the library,” he said. “They will guide you, they will take you to the facts. The more you learn your facts, the smarter you are, and the better choices you’ll make.”
The Harker Heights library will hold in-person program registration for upcoming July and August summer programs on July 7.
For more information go to https://harkerheights.gov/library.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.