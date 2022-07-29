Magician Kent Cummins wowed the crowd of mostly children Wednesday at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Cummins appeared in a long black cape and top hat in the library’s ballroom to the tunes of “Magical Mystery Tour” by the Beatles.
The audience giggled as Cummins turned his walking stick into a beautiful bouquet of flowers before their eyes. More flowers were “growing” from a giant old milk can on the stage, but when they wilted, Cummins brought them back to life and the audience cheered.
Cummins is the last in a series of entertainers sponsored by the library to promote participation in the Summer Reading Program, which began June 1. Participants can still sign up by visiting the library’s website at https://harkerheights.readsquared.com/.
Throughout his presentation, Cummins regaled the children with stories from his childhood, like when he first became a magician, the first book of magic he received and even a tale about some “toy” handcuffs, that turned out not to be so much fun.
Each story had a theme and was designed to give kids a chance to see how exploring all the things a library has to offer is something fun to do.
On Friday, the library will host families with “A Night at Hogwarts,” where participants will learn about herbology, make a wand, and more. Guests will get to choose a house, practice spells and find some fantastic beasts.
There will be an opportunity for everyone to meet costumed characters from the books and movies. And everyone is encouraged to come in costume. Registration is not required for this free event.
On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Summer Reading Program will have a “Dance Party” from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
“Put your dancing shoes on! Get ready to move with cool tunes,” Children’s Librarian Erica Rossmiller said. “There will be teen volunteers on hand to teach everyone some of the hottest moves!”
Call 254-953-5491 for additional information about these or any of the programs hosted by the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
