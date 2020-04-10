The coronavirus pandemic did not stop the show.
The Educated Angels 2020 Make it Work (MiW) Gala went virtual on Saturday at 6 p.m.
The live event started off with Tina Capito dressed in a black gown introducing everyone and informing everyone that this year the MiW event was going to be Facebook Live due to restrictions mandated in response to the virus.
Mark Sheppard, another founder of Educated Angels was the comic relief for the evening. He came out with the suit shirt, coat bow tie and shorts — yes, shorts.
While he starting to announce a recipient of a scholarship, his wife, Sybil, also a co founder of Educated Angels had to interrupt him for just one moment.
“Hold on, baby love, what are you doing? What is this what are you wearing?
He responded, “ I am reading your script. With the COVID-19, everything is now virtual. You’re on Zoom, Schoology or whatever ... this is the way you do meetings now — you just dress up on the top then you’re comfortable on the bottom. I thought that was what we are doing.”
It was too late to change; he was already on live. However, he did have wardrobe changes for the top half through the evening.
He was quoted as stating he was channeling Tina Cole, who is normally the emcee for this gala and is known for her wardrobe changes.
However, Cole was unable to do the Facebook live gala, which ended at 7:30 p.m.
“We wanted to have the funds available for the students in August when they go to college, so we decided to do our annual gala live this year,” Capito said. “We also know when we are able to resume social activities again there are so many nonprofits in the same situation and it will be difficult for us all to try and makeup events.
“We have been very blessed and only needed $3,000 more to fund our scholarships and activities for the year so we knew we could do it virtually and be able to make it work,” Capito said.
Capito said the scholarship winners and award recipients are as follows:
Special Education Teacher of the Year — Kim Hellen.
Special Education Instructional Assistant of the Year — Jewel Thomas.
The winners of the scholarships are as follows:
C. Zachary Sheppard Memorial Bowling Scholarship — Shyanne Ciesiolka, $500.
CW3 (R) David L. Crummer Jr. JROTC Scholarship — Jameka Lucas, $1,000
Chayil Quartermann — CTC Award
Murphy Lee Service Project and Scholarship (Each of these will also do a community service project with $500): Deniss Lira for $1,000, Kennedi Crayon for $1,000, Gryphon Roberts for $1,000.
MiW Intern and Scholarship
Janae Vague, $1,000, funded by Greater Central Texas FCU.
Audriana Smothers, $1,000
KailianyAlvarez, $1,000.
In addition, KISD Special Olympics awards $1,000 toward the banquet annually.
HHPRC is awarded $500 for the Adaptive Bowling program.
“Congratulations to all the winners from this evening and to everyone that donated,” Capito said. “The goal was $3,000. They came close with $2,750.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.