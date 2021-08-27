I never seem to follow quilting trends when they are “trending.” So after many years of wanting to make a jelly roll race quilt, I finally did it.
I’ve quilted several of these quilts for my clients, so now it’s my turn. What started it all was a trip to the Wildflower Quilt Guild’s quilt show in July.
I found a package of 2½-inch strips in colors I just loved. I wanted to make a quilt for the bed out on our property three hours drive from home. The family calls it “the farm” but there are no animals on it except for wild ones.
I didn’t want to spend a lot of money on this quilt because it was going on a bed in an unfinished Dutch barn house, so it could get damaged in numerous ways.
Since it had been a while since I saw the YouTube video about how the quilt was constructed, I went back to YouTube and searched for the video on jelly roll race quilts. I was astonished to see the results of my search.
There were videos that showed the basic quilt, and then, as quilters always seem to do, there were videos on all kinds of different methods to enhance the design of the quilt.
I also discovered while watching the videos that my single package of 40 strips would not be enough to make a top the size I needed. So I called the quilt shop I purchased my package from and held my breath until I was told they had one more package left of that particular fabric colorway.
Once my extra package arrived, I was all set to start on the quilt. The videos revealed that the strips would complete a top in approximately 30 minutes if I was competing in the race.
Since I was in no hurry to sew my strips together, I’d say that it took me around two hours to sew all the strips together.
For some reason I figured if I had double the strips that my top would be double the size, which is not the case.
I was warned that if I wasn’t careful, the strips could stretch, which would result in a wonky top. To try to prevent that from happening I used my dual feed walking foot and as far as I can tell there was no stretching.
I ended up putting on 14-inch borders on both sides of my top and 6-inch borders on the top and bottom in order to get the size top I wanted to cover the queen size bed and hang over the sides and tuck under and cover the pillow.
My quilt ended up being 88” by 108”. But for some reason my strips run vertically on the top of the bed instead of horizontally, like you see them normally finishing.
I took advantage of a backing sale online and ordered 3½ yards of lovely fabric for the back.
I’ll be loading and quilting the quilt this weekend. I want to finish it so I can take it with me the next time we go to the farm — which might be as soon as next week.
Better get busy.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
