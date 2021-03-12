Michael Dent, 58, lives in Temple and owns Wings Pizza N Things in Temple.
What brought you to the area?
In 1983 I got stationed here at Fort Hood. I got out of the military in 1986 and decided to stay here.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from LaCrosse, Wisconsin.
Where did you grow up?
I grew up in foster care from the age of 4 until I graduated at age 17 and went into the military.
Tell me about your family.
Both of my parents passed away, I met them briefly when I became an adult.
Do you have any siblings?
My parents had a total of 10 kids, and I was the seventh child and first boy. I didn’t get to know them until my olderteenage years/adult.
What is one of your favorite sayings?
I was in foster homes since the age of 4. It helped me to make good decisions. I like to say “It took a village to get me here.” I am not a real religious person but I totally believe that it took a higher power in my life to get me to this point.
Married? Kids?
I am happily married to my beautiful wife, Sara. I have four children, Wesley, 19; Madison, 17; Michael, 33; Jessica, 31.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the community. I like the CASA organization I volunteer with. I like the shopping centers and visiting my in-laws.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything thing that I dislike about Harker Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Razzoo’s.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Dick’s Sporting Goods.
What is the last book that you read?
I am not a reader. I have not read anything in a while.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Coming 2 America.”
What community work do you do?
I am a member of the Elks Lodge in Temple. We support the Harker Heights/Temple/Killeen area. We do a lot with local schools and support their fundraisers. I volunteer with the CASA organization; this is truly my passion. Helping the foster kids reminds me so much of where I came from. I want to give back to the kids. It is very important and personal to me. I want to show them that you can be and do whatever you want. I want to give hope to these kids that are in a tough spot. I love to help the community.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself retired. I also see us free standing owning our own building. We our currently in negotiation to buy land and build a building on the land and not pay rent anymore.
