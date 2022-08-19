Carlos Smith, 38, lives in Copperas Cove, works in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
My family moved here back in the ’70s before I was born because my grandfather was stationed at Fort Hood.
Married? Kids?
I am no longer married but I do have three beautiful daughters from the relationship; they are Sha’Mara, 13 years old; Alesea, 16 years old; and Sha’Lynn, 17 years old.
Do you have any siblings?
I have a one younger brother and he is 27 years old.
Where you from originally?
I was born in Killeen and grew up in Harker Heights.
Tell me about your family.
My mom is a very special person to me. She’s been my hero since childhood because I watched her work three jobs and still take good care of my brother and me. She retired now after 10 years with KISD and then 12 years working at CTC. Mom’s name is Anita Stewart.
My pop is a very special guy as well, but he’s my step father. George McConico has been an awesome role model and the only dad I’ve ever known. He’s a retired war veteran, retired school teacher, and retired sales manager. He took me under his wing as his son.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I grew up in Harker Heights and I was hard headed as a kid. However, the thing I like the most about Harker Heights is that it helped mold me to the person that I am today and it gave me my start as a businessman.
Harker Heights is a great city that has a great police force that is known to truly be a helpful asset to the community.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the way that the northernmost part of Harker Heights has seemed to deteriorate and the rest of the city is booming and well kept.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is definitely Ma’s place. The food is always good and the service is great! I always get chili cheese fries.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
I usually go to Market Heights and shop at the Five and Below store.
What community work do you do?
I am administrator of Polkadot Support Spot on Facebook, which is a group I started some time after I lost my lower left leg last December.
I had a blood disease called Peripheral Vascular Disease, in which my body develops blood clots often.
I had no idea I was sick.
I sprained my ankle and it masked the underlying conditions that I didn’t know I had.
When I looked for support groups for people who have become disabled, I did not find any.
I decided to start a support group and I call it, the Polkadot Support Spot on Facebook and have been helping uplift others with the group for three months now.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book I have read was “Luther’s Small Catechism” because I recently became a member of Fortress Lutheran Church located on Farm-to-Market 2410.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie I saw was “Day Shift” with Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg. It’s a great vampire action thriller.
What is your job title?
I’m the owner and operator of Customer Interior and Design LLC.
I do remodeling to include painting, flooring and fence work.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself running my company on a larger scale and helping those that are interested get into the trades.
There’s an extreme shortage of quality tradesmen in this generation.
