Ronnie Russell, 45, lives in Harker Heights.
By Twila Hill
Herald correspondent
Where you from originally?
Fayetteville, N.C.
What brought you to the area?
I was in the military and got stationed here.
Do you have any siblings?
Yes, I do. I am the third oldest out of seven.
Married? Kids?
I am not married. I have a 25-year-old daughter, 13-year-old daughter and a 22-year-old son.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the Harker Heights Community Park; it is the best park in the area.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Just Cooking.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is CEFCO.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing a downtown.
What community work do you do?
I am the president of Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce. We cultivate forces. The information that we get we share amongst our community. We been open since Feb. 16, 2020.
We establish connections between Fort Hood small-business owners and Central Texas small-business owners by way of small business Expo.
I also runTexas Black Pages; it is one of the largest black business directories in the state of Texas.
On Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NCO Backbone, we will have a free small business Expo/Mil Expo. Small businesses will get to build relationships with the military community. For more information, contact info@innovationcc.org.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “How Successful People Grow” by John Maxwell.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was the newest 007 movie.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself expanding my influence and being more of a community asset.
