David McCoy, 59, lives in Harker Heights, owns Flip Da Script Entertainment.
What brought you to the area?
I moved here after retiring from the Marines.
Where are you from originally?
I was born in Montego Bay, Jamaica, and was raised in Long Island, New York.
Do you have any siblings?
I am the oldest. I have two baby sisters.
Married? Kids?
I am single with a 9-year- old girl and a 14-year-old boy.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Ghengis Grill.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Dick’s Sporting Goods.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the community. I like the fact that it is actually expanding and they are adding so much to it. I like all the new outdoor events.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the fact that they are building too many houses, taking away all of the nature in the city.
What would you bring to Harker Heights if you could?
I would bring live entertainment. In New Orleans and Austin they have live music while you dine. We should have our local artists get together and collaborate in a bar, just jamming together.
What community work do you do?
I work with underprivileged children. I mentor them and talk to them about things in the streets and about street life. I am a reformed gang member. I coach an AAU football team in Killeen called the Trojans. The team consists of kids in the area ages 4 and up, getting them ready for the football season. We mentor to them also telling them to always try to be upstanding citizens as much as possible. We teach them football and life skills.
I am an advocate for the LBGQ community. I do a lot of work with them and their events. I host drag queen shows also. I am like a big brother to them; I speak up for them.
I am a part of the Autism Association. I do the walks with them. I take a percentage of the proceeds from the events that I host and donate it back to the Autism Association.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “The Exorcism of God.”
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “My Brother and Me” by Brian Davis.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself in Salt Lake City, Utah. It is an Amish-like community. I find it very intriguing how they live without depending on everyday electronics and still be able to sustain life. If not there, my next choice to live would be Lagos, (Nigeria) Africa.
