The Mayborn Science Theater, located on the Central Texas College campus, will host special movie showings in honor of Black History Month. “Selma” is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
The following Saturday, Feb. 26, is “The Harlem Hellfighters’ Great War” at 6:30 p.m.
Released in 2014, “Selma” chronicles Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s campaign to secure equal voting rights via an epic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama in 1965.
The unforgettable true story documents the tumultuous three-month period when Dr. King led a dangerous campaign to secure equal voting rights in the face of violent opposition.
The legendary march culminated in President Lyndon Johnson signing the Voting Rights Act of 1965 — one of the most significant victories for the civil rights movement.
Cast members include David Oyelowo, as King, and Oprah Winfrey.
“The Harlem Hellfighters’ Great War” is the story of the 369th Infantry Regiment, originally known as the 15th Regiment of the New York National Guard.
The unit was exclusively made up of African-American soldiers and became one of the most decorated units of World War I.
The documentary features five soldiers — Henry Johnson, James Reese Europe, Noble Sissle, Horace Pippin and William Hayward — and related their stories before, during and after the war.
The film also includes footage of President Barack Obama awarding the Medal of Honor to Private Henry Johnson in a posthumous ceremony for his courageous service in the Argonne Forest during World War I.
Tickets for each movie are $7 for adults, $6 for children 12 and under and half-price for Mayborn Science Theater members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.