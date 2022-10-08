The Mayborn Science Theater recently announced its October show schedule which features several Halloween-themed laser light shows. The lineup also includes Saturday shows, weekday matinees, Laser Friday and a “Twilight”-themed special event.

The Saturday shows begin at 11 a.m. with “In My Backyard.” Child entertainer Fred Penner takes a lighthearted exploration of things large and small within one’s backyard. Youngsters can investigate the night sky, learn the names of the planets, explore the reasons for the seasons and why there are shooting stars — all from the safety and comfort of the backyard.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.