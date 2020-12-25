While December may not have held a workshop for adults, the Military Child Education Coalition and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library still brought a holiday version of their popular virtual early literacy workshop.
The featured book this time was the appropriately themed “If You Take a Mouse to the Movies” by Laura Numeroff, author of the ever-popular “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.”
Parent to Parent members Tina Wolford and Christina Groenendal presented the child-friendly program, which included a holiday song, read-along, and craft ideas, as well as parent resources.
Groenendal said, “We have about a week before Christmas, and our kiddos are going to be home. So this can give us some ideas with simple things to do around the house.”
First, Groenendal discussed reading tips for parents. First, one only needs to spend a few minutes a day reading to one’s child. Be sure to talk about the pictures in the book, and run your fingers the words as you read them. Also, give the child the opportunity to tell the story, wither by memory or through the illustrations (“One of my favorites,” said Groenendal); this may even give the child a chance to tell a completely different story, giving the child much delight.
Groenendal also led the holiday themed song, “The Lights on the Tree,” sung to the tune of “The Wheels on the Bus.” Hand and body motions accompanied the song: for instance, “The lights on the tree go ‘blink, blink, blink” had children using their hands to create a blinking motion.
“You can do that with your kiddos as you sing a song before bedtime or during the day, even in the car. It can be fun to take our normal songs and just make them holiday-focused for the season,” Groenendal said.
Wolford then took over for the read-along portion of the program.
As the story progressed, she had children make predictions (“What do you think he’s going to do?), drew attention to the illustrations (such as pointing out and discussing the different ornaments that the mouse made for his tree — Groenendal even pointed out that the mouse made, instead of a traditional snowman, a snow mouse.
And Wolford also helped children evaluate feelings and emotions throughout the tale
Parent resources, always a part of these workshops, included the “10 Read-Aloud Commandments,” which can also be found at www.memfox.com. Groenendal said she’s partial to number three, which talks about reading with animation, and number four, which talks of reading with joy and enjoyment. “There’s really a lot of different ideas in here and they’re really just great reminders of how to keep it exciting,” she said.
The program concluded with several craft ideas for children, to include a pinecone tree and a cowboy snowman.
Kits were available for registrants, but every craft is easily reproducible with items commonly found around the house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.