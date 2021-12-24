The Military Child Education Coalition and Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library have been working together for some time now to bring a once-a-month storytime to area children and their parents. These storytimes were virtual for a while, but lately have been held in person at the library.
The two entities brought another in-person storytime last Friday, but this one had a twist ... an Ada Twist, that is, as the featured story of the morning was “Ada Twist, Scientist” by Andrea Beaty.
The picture book featured rhyming text and a main character who is inquisitive and questions everything. As Ada explores the world around her, she even attempts a few experiments on her own to try to help her answer many of her questions.
Leslie Hufstedler-Alvarez of MCEC, co-hosting with Selina Bennett, read the story aloud to the gathered 2- to 6-year-olds, who were able to follow along in their own copies of the book, donated to MCEC by the American Legion and provided to attendees by MCEC (attendees were also provided with a science journal that they were able to take home with them, as well).
As Hufstedler-Alvarez read the story, she explained several of the vocabulary words (chaos, hypothesis), asked questions of the children throughout the story and routinely checked for understanding of the text, and drew attention to the illustrations, helping children find the hidden cat within the pages.
And this was where the twist came in.
Usually at the end of the featured story, children are given a craft of some kind that ties to the story. This time, children performed a couple of science experiments of their own (which featured balloons, and what child can resist a balloon?).
The first experiment tested the creation of static electricity by rubbing the balloons on their hair (and for some, on the carpet). Hufstedler-Alvarez and Bennett had also given each child a tissue paper “frog” that stuck to the charged balloon, delighting the young participants, with one child exclaiming, “It’s magic!”
The second experiment investigated chemical reactions and gases. Adding one tablespoon of baking soda and three-quarters of a cup of vinegar to an empty water bottle, a balloon was placed over the bottle’s top, the contents shaken, and the resulting gas inflated the balloon. A variation of this had the baking soda being placed in the balloon, then the balloon was fitted onto the bottle’s top. When it mixed with the vinegar this time, the balloon inflated more than with the first method.
Three-year-old Mia Emery was so enthusiastic about the experiments that she had her mother Claudia helping her perform them more than once. Claudia Emery, a Killeen resident, said, “She usually loves her ‘classes.’ She had a lot of fun!” This was followed by little Mia exclaiming excitedly, “I want to do it again!”
Bennett said of the day’s storytime and activities, “You know it’s a success when you have their (the children’s) attention.”
The next MCEC storytime will be held on Friday, Jan. 21.
