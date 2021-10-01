The Military Child Education Coalition, or MCEC, and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library have teamed up for the last year to bring various workshops to the community. Some of the most popular are the early literacy workshops, which consist of storytimes and crafts for children, combined with reading strategies and information for parents and caregivers.
Last Friday the two teamed again to bring a new early literacy workshop, this time on Facebook Live and featuring a book and craft on friendship. Presenting were MCEC’s Selina Bennett and Leslie Hufstedler-Alvarez, with children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller in attendance, as well.
Bennett opened by telling attendees, “Early literacy is the foundation of reading and comprehension,” and that while they are a nonprofit organization for military-connected children, “Our information is valuable for everyone.”
Hufstedler-Alvarezbegan the storytime portion of the workshop with the song “Friend of Mine,” sung to the tune of “Mary Had a Little Lamb.” It was pointed out by Bennett, working behind the scenes by posting relevant information in the chat box, that singing the song before the story can grab a child’s attention.
Reading strategies were discussed, many of which were used throughout the story. These were making predictions, visualization, questioning, connecting, identifying with the author’s purpose, inference, and evaluation.
The featured book was “How to Be a Friend” by Laurie Karsny Brown and Marc Brown. The story put some of the complexities of friendship into simple terms, reinforced through the conversations depicted in the illustrations, that children can understand. These included how to play fairly, how to stick up for others, and how to make up after an argument. It also addressed bullies, something that, as Hufstedler-Alvarez pointed out, children, “will have to deal with for the rest of their lives.”
As Hufstedler-Alvarez read, she drew attention to the illustrations and asked questions. She also used real-world examples to make connections to the text, and addressed parents and caregivers throughout her reading, giving tips and suggestions on making connections for their own children.
“I love this book because you can really make some great real-life references on how to be a great friend to folks,” she said.
The related activity was a “Kindness Rainbow” craft, which involved children cutting out rainbow pieces, clouds, and raindrops, gluing everything together, attaching the drops to string, and on each raindrop wring words of kindness. Hufstedler-Alvarez said the necessary materials — construction paper, scissors, glue — were likely things that people would have around the house. She also suggested keeping a craft box or cabinet in the home to hold arts and crafts supplies.
Watch the workshop on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MCECFortHood/videos/590768492110271
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.