The Military Child Education Coalition, or MCEC, and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library joined forces once again to bring an in-person early literacy storytime workshop on Tuesday morning.
Parent to Parent Hood member Christina Groenendal was on hand to lead the event, which featured the book “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin.
Copperas Cove parent Ivett Zequeira brought her four-year-old daughter Jazmyne, saying, “She loves this book, it’s her favorite book.”
Children were first treated to a pre-activity that related to the story they would soon be hearing and that had them coloring and placing food-themed stickers, which helped with their fine motor skills.
Groenendal then read the story, in which a dragon-loving boy plans a party for his dragon friends, who all love tacos, but who also avoid spicy salsa at all costs. Unfortunately, the “mild” salsa that the boy gets contains jalapeno peppers, which cause the dragons to breathe fire and burn his house down (thank goodness they were helpful dragons who clean up their mess and rebuild the house!).
Groenendal kept her audience’s attention with her animated reading (and emphasizing the humor of the tale), using different voices for the speaking parts and drawing everyone’s eyes to the colorful illustrations. Some of the early literacy skills she employed through her reading, too, included fluency, having children make predictions, discussing cause and effect, and even having them make connections between the text and the real world.
Groenendal also made the children’s experience an interactive one, encouraging their participation; the book used repetition of the phrase “dragons love tacos,” so every time she said, “Dragons love …” the children got to shout out, “Tacos!” At one point, children were even encouraged to get up and dance, just as the dragons did at their taco party.
Afterwards, Groenendal provided the attendees with an extension activity in the form of a dragon craft, for which she supplied all the necessary materials. Children made their own dragons using toilet paper rolls, construction and tissue paper, and pompoms, again allowing them to work on their fine motor skills. Library clerk Heather Heilman even joined in, making a dragon of her own.
Finally, Groenendal supplied literacy resources for parents, which included commonly used words (which included sight words for beginning readers) and reading strategies.
Zequeira said her daughter really enjoyed the program. “It was very interesting,” she said.
“I think it’s exciting for people to come together (in person),” Groenendal said. “It was great!”
While this will be the last such MCEC early literacy event until after the summer, the Heights library will continue to bring activities and events to the community throughout the summer break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.