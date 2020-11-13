The Military Child Education Coalition and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library have been coming together twice a month to bring virtual workshops to the community.
Last month, in addition to an early literacy workshop, they also held a workshop for high schoolers and their parents on the college application process and financial aid.
“I think it’s fabulous information that people should know,” said library director Lisa Youngblood in an interview.
Parent to Parent members Tina Wolford and Cackie Howe presented, with Wolford beginning the workshop by discussing the college application.
She said when students are first applying to colleges, the Common Application (www.commonapp.org) and Coalition for College (www.coalitionforcollegeaccess.org) are two good places to begin.
Common App is used by more than 900 schools, and Coalition for College is used by more than 150 schools; other colleges do require their own applications, so she said to be sure to research. Application fees vary, but most cost around $50.
As for how many applications to send out, Wolford said, “It is more important for students to go for quality over quantity,” recommending around five of the student’s top choices.
Things to include with the application are transcripts and test scores, such as the SAT and ACT. Extracurricular activities show a student’s interests and dimensions — these include sports, internships, volunteering positions, and community service.
Letters of recommendation are also important, as these describe the student’s skills, accomplishments, and personality.
Wolford also talked about including an essay with the application, whether the college requires one or not, as it gives the student a chance to set themselves apart from other applicants. Interviews, too, are an important part of the process.
Wolford did discuss the student’s online presence, as many colleges are now looking at applicants’ social media. She said, “Think about the image presented to the world,” recommending a professional email, perhaps consisting of the student’s first and last name (and not to use the school email, as it is not permanent), and scrubbing social accounts of questionable photos and conversations.
Howe spoke next, beginning with the different types of admission and how to keep track of everything. “Staying organized is key,” she said, and offered the website schoolquest.militarychild.org as one way to help.
Howe talked about financial aid, focusing primarily on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA (www.fafsa.ed.gov). The applicant creates a Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID, then fills out the required forms. Types of information needed are the student’s social security number, federal income tax returns, bank statements, and records of untaxed income, among others. The completed information can be sent up to 10 schools.
Other options are grants, loans, and scholarships. The website cssprofile.collegeboard.org is one site that helps the student find scholarships and other financial aid. Howe said when applying for any financial aid, “The key is deadlines.”
Wolford said, “If you don’t apply, you can’t win.”
Attendees of the workshop were given many supplemental materials outlining information on the application process and the different types of financial aid available. Anyone interested in this information can email ptop.hood@militarychild.org for copies of the materials provided.
