Once again, the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC) and Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library have partnered to bring another early literacy workshop/storytime to the community. The theme for February was of course love, but in a much more meaningful way than one might expect.
To make the storytime even more meaningful, MCEC presenter Christina Groenendal was joined by her family for the virtual program held on Friday morning. Groenendal was also joined by cohost Selina Bennett.
Groenendal’s children were already hard at work on one of the crafts that accompanied the day’s featured story, “The Invisible String” by Patrice Karst. She said of the activity, “When we take the stories we’re reading at home and then we create activities and conversation around that, we’re actually increasing their love for literature, and we’re increasing their comprehension and their understanding of life.”
She also said that children often find it difficult to sit still, so having an activity to do while being read to is a great strategy to use and can be very beneficial, especially for children with ADHD.
Groenendal began reading the story, about the “invisible strings” that connect people and those they love, even those people who live far away or, in some cases, may have passed on. Groenendal asked questions throughout the reading, especially about their own invisible strings. Groenendal introduced Daniel, 12, who is currently living with the family as his mother is deployed; his invisible string reaches all the way around the world.
The book also used repetition, reinforced by Groenendal and her children.
The kids, even while simultaneously working on their crafts, were fully engaged and participating throughout the story.
As for the craft, as Groenendal pointed out, “We always use things ... you might have around the house.”
The heart mobile utilized construction paper, doilies (which can be purchased at any dollar store, but Groenendal pointed out that simply cutting out hearts from more paper or even coffee filter would work well), and string.
The doilies were affixed to the paper heart, and smaller hearts, representing loved ones, were attached to the bottom of the larger heart with string (or embroidery thread, which Groenendal suggested to create more of an “invisible” string).
Another extension activity Groenendal suggested was to write notes on hearts for loved ones that would then be mailed, incorporating writing skills and addressing envelopes into the craft.
Many other activities to accompany the book can be found at https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/PR5359_InvisibleString_DownloadableActivityKit_Final.pdf, or by messaging Groenendal at https://www.facebook.com/MCECFortHood/.
The book is available at the library, and Groenendal said it is a great tool that gives a language for feelings and emotions for children; she and her husband have both fostered and adopted children over the years, and she said that she has utilized this book in these instances, as well.
Watch the video on MCEC’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MCECFortHood/videos/371971617723349.
