The Military Child Education Coalition and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library have been teaming up to bring virtual early literacy workshops and storytimes to area children for some time. Last Friday the two joined forces again, this time to bring an in-person program to the community.
Parent to Parent members Christina Groenendal and Christy Dunstan led the program, which included a storytime and several activities to keep little hands and minds busy. Groenendal said, “The activities are geared for 2- to 4-year-olds, (but) if older kids come, we teach the extensions, as well.”
With 19 children and their parents in attendance, the program began with an activity that had children sorting stickers by color, working on children’s fine motor skills as well as visual discrimination, both important early literacy skills.
Dunstan then introduced the book she would be reading, “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” By Bill Martin Jr. (the same author who wrote “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”), a rhyming picture book that emphasized both colors and animals. Dunstan told the adults present, “This book is more about looking at and engaging them (children) with the pictures. This book is a great one to focus on sounds.”
Dunstan read the story while walking around the room, making sure that every child saw the illustrations. She asked questions of the children to check their understanding, such as “What do you see there?” and “What color is that?” She also kept children engaged with the story by having them make corresponding animal sounds (working on phonological awareness), and had them counting along with her and the story.
Dunstan also emphasized word pronunciation, telling parents, “We like to (work on) beginning and end sounds (of words).”
After the story, Groenendal introduced the extension activities. There was a coloring sheet of different animals, which children would not only color but also cut out, then glue to a paper bag to make a puppet. These activities would once again work on fine motor skills and visual discrimination.
Groenendal and Dunstan also had a “kit” for children to keep them occupied when on-the-go, a bag with extra stickers, a coloring booklet based on the story, and crayons.
Both parents and their children enjoyed themselves. Erin Bowles brought her daughter Addy, age two, and son Steven, age five, saying that the socialization aspect of the program was also important, especially in the case of her daughter. “She needs to learn to be around other kids. She hasn’t had that in over a year.”
Five-year-old Steven said, “Thank you for my class!” to Groenendal and Dunstan as he was leaving, happy with the puppet he had just completed.
Groenendal, too, was pleased with how the program went, saying she has missed the interaction with the children. “This was a great turnout. … I love the in-person (programs).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.