HARKER HEIGHTS — Gentlemen, prepare to look good.
A new Men’s Wearhouse will be opening later this year in Harker Heights, according to multiple sources.
“We don’t have the exact location of where it is opening, but we do know that it is opening sometime between October and December,” said Drew V., manager at the Men’s Wearhouse location in Temple. He did not want to provide his full last name.
A Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce employee on Tuesday said the upscale men’s clothing store will be opening up in Market Heights, 201 East Central Texas Expressway, with a possible ribbon-cutting for when it opens.
She referred other questions to Heights Chamber President and CEO Gina Pence, who could not be reached on Tuesday.
Men’s Wearhouse is believed to be going into Market Heights’ Suite No. 1280, which is next to Razoo’s Cajun Cafe. The empty suite on Tuesday had cones surrounding one of the doors along with a notice posted on the doors referring to a retail service number.
There are over 600 Men’s Wearhouse stores nationwide, selling suits and other men’s clothing, and providing a 24-hour tailoring availability upon request, according to the company’s website.
Men’s Wearhouse has been around for over 45 years helping men of different sizes with finding clothing for any occasion, according to the company, which has a goal to help men with the way they look.
