Students from Eastern Hills Middle School were treated to a special afterschool Valentine maker space last Thursday at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
The Valentine creation station was a come-and-go program, where the students could spend as much, or as little, time as they wished making Valentine’s Day cards for friends and family.
“Today we wanted to have this for them to have a chance to give something from the heart to their loved ones,” said youth health and program coordinator Destinee Barton.
At the station were five Eastern Hills students who were busy making multiple cards. There was decorative paper, scrapbooking scissors and hole punchers with different edges and designs, markers, and glue sticks, everything they would need to put their own unique twists on the cards they would make.
Eighth grader Isabelle Vanniekerk said, “I’m making one for my grandma,” as she worked diligently on the card before her. Isabelle said she is learning Japanese in her spare time, and even wrote “I love you” in Japanese inside the card.
In her second card, Isabelle wrote a poem of sorts, writing words that begin with the corresponding letter of the alphabet, such as “B is for bananas,” and “E is for existential crisis.” She explained, “You sing it,” and even gave a little demonstration.
Seventh grader T’Kiah Thompson said she was making cards for, “Anybody I socialize with on a daily basis,” and she spent a great deal of time and attention with the detail she put into the card she was working on. She also made sure to write a personalized message on the inside, and decorated the outside with cutouts of tiny dinosaurs, stars, and footprints. She then took it one step further and matted it before giving it to her friend and tablemate, eighth grader Michael Blevins.
The group were all friends with one another, so there was much joking and laughter, but their topics of conversation were anything but typical for teenagers, veering into high school and career plans.
Michael said, “I want to go into the culinary business. Cooking is fun.”
Isabelle said, “I’m thinking about being a politician.” She also expressed an interest in studying psychology.
None of the students had any Valentine’s Day plans, but they didn’t seem too worried about it. Instead, they were focused on making their cards for their friends and family. Or, in Michael’s case, himself.
“I don’t know who I’m giving it to yet,” Michael said. “Probably me.”
