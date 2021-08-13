My wife and I had to say goodbye to our dryer recently.
A moment of silence, please.
It had been a good dryer, lasting more than 20 years with only one repair — a broken belt.
But when it started making grating and scratching noises and smelling like burning oil, we knew it was time to pull the plug.
A few days later, we went shopping at a big-box appliance store and found the perfect replacement dryer — along with the perfect replacement washer, even though the old washer worked fine. But according to my wife, we just couldn’t have a mismatched pair.
What do I know? I’m a guy.
Anyway, we went back a couple of days later to make the purchase and got a pretty good deal. The dryer would be delivered in eight days, and the delivery guys would haul the old appliances away for an extra charge.
We counted down the days until the new dryer would arrive, though it wasn’t easy.
And on the appointed day, the delivery guys showed up right near the beginning of their four-hour delivery window, and hooked up both appliances.
The washer worked great — at least in the short time he tested it.
But the dryer — not so much. As soon as the guy turned it on, it sounded like a screw or a bolt was bouncing around somewhere inside as the drum turned, which is probably exactly what was happening.
So much to our tremendous disappointment, they took our brand new dryer away, leaving us with just our new washer, looking all lonely and forlorn.
My wife used the washer first, trying it out on her delicate items.
That may have been a mistake.
The washer started up — after playing a jaunty little electronic tune — and just kept on washing. After almost 40 minutes, it was still going to town. Meanwhile, my wife was freaking out that her clothes were going to be overwashed and ruined.
The whole time, the washer was making clunks and thumps and shooting little bursts of water — all of which, the owner’s manual said — were perfectly normal.
About this time, my wife and I were starting to second-guess ourselves on our dual purchase.
You know that old joke about how many Episcopalians it takes to change a light bulb? (Answer: Four. One to change the bulb and three to talk about how good the old one was). Well, my wife and I are both Episcopalians.
My wife’s wash finally finished, and her clothes weren’t ruined, thankfully.
Over the next few days, we learned some tricks about using the washer and managed to get quite a few loads done.
Problem was, we still didn’t have our dryer.
Before long, we had shirts and tops and a host of other clothing items hanging from every available shower curtain rod and door knob in the house. It was quite the sight.
Still, we were getting used to the inconvenience of it all, while still impatiently waiting for the replacement dryer to arrive. It sure would be good to have things back to normal.
Well, a funny thing happened while we were playing the waiting game.
One night, I was at the office, finishing up my work for the day, when my wife called me, sounding mildly annoyed.
“The garage door won’t go up. I can’t get in the house,” she said. “I think the whole block is without power.”
I logged onto the Oncor outage website and it showed that our neighborhood was in the middle of an outage area. It said the estimated time for repairs to completed was 9:30 p.m.
So my wife agreed to hang out at Target, and I met her there when I got off work. Then we went over to IHOP to grab a bite and wait for the repairs to be done.
Then we got the text message.
The repairs were taking longer than estimated. Now the power wouldn’t be back on until 11 p.m.
Of course, we didn’t really believe that stupid text message. We had to go back to our house to see for ourselves.
As soon as we came around the corner to head down our street, we knew the answer. Every house on the block was dark as pitch — except for our nextdoor neighbor, who has solar panels and a battery backup system.
Let me just stop here and say at this point that dead bolt locks can be your friend — or not.
We have them on both our front and back doors, and they can only be opened from the inside.
I wasn’t sure if the back one was locked, so I put a couple of newly acquired Target bags over my dress shoes (it had rained a lot that day) and went around to the back door.
Nope. Locked. Same with the front door.
So I trudged back to the car, where we discussed what to do next. We ended up going back to my office, where at least it was quiet and there was power — and bathrooms, most importantly.
After we sat in a stupor for about an hour, the Oncor site changed its message: The time of completion for the repairs could not be determined. We had a decision to make: What were we going to do about sleeping?
We could go to a hotel and try to catch a few hours sleep, but it was already well after midnight. In the morning we would have to drive back to the house and retrieve some clothes before going to our respective offices. The thought of plunking down $80 to $100 for little more than a nap didn’t seem too appealing.
I also talked about going back home and breaking a window on the back door to get in, but my wife didn’t like that idea — plus it would cost good money to fix it.
Finally, she decided we would just drive back home and wait in our driveway until the lights came back on.
I was wondering just how long we’d have to sit in the car — and also wondering how long we’d have to go without a bathroom break — when we rounded the corner on our street and saw all the street lights and porch lights welcoming us home.
Needless to say, we were glad to be back in our own house. Also needless to say, our cat was very happy to see us, though a bit confused.
A few days later, nearly a month after our first dryer bit the dust, our new, replacement dryer arrived — and it worked perfectly, praise God.
It even has a light that goes on when the door is opened (I know, I’m easily impressed).
Anyway, my wife and I were glad that our lives could finally return to normal.
It all got me thinking about how much we take our everyday conveniences for granted. Sure, we went a few weeks without a working dryer, and certainly it was frustrating to spend the better part of a night locked out of our own house and wandering the city.
But did we really have it so bad?
How many Central Texans endured a week or more without power in February, shivering through hours of cold and darkness? How many local residents went weeks without running water after suffering pipe breaks during the cold snap — some of which were so bad that homes were flooded and uninhabitable?
This whole episode has given us the opportunity to reflect on what we have and to appreciate all we have been given. In that one respect, the crazy month was worth the aggravation, I guess.
But I won’t mind if we don’t have another one like it anytime soon.
Dave Miller is deputy managing editor for Opinion for the Killeen Daily Herald and managing editor of the Harker Heights Herald.
