Natasha Nesbit, 33, works at Maurices in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
I was born and raised in the area of Killeen.
Where is your family from originally?
My family is originally from Killeen.
Do you have any siblings?
I have two siblings — an older brother and a younger sister; I am in the middle.
Tell me about your family.
My parents live here in Killeen near me.
Married? Kids?
I am not married and I do not have any children.
What high school did you graduate from?
I graduated from Ellison High School.
What is your job title?
I am a Aide III Interventions Aide for Killeen Independent School District. I am a part-time stylist at Maurices in Harker Heights.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the Market Heights Shopping Center. I also like that it is close to family. I have aunts that live in Harker Heights.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the traffic in Harker Heights.
What was the last book that you read?
“The Rhythm of Love” by I am Shee.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie I saw was “White House Down.”
What community work do you do?
I am the Youth Leader at Marble Heights Missionary Baptist Church.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat at in Harker Heights is Chick-fil-A.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Maurices.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more activities for the kids like Putt Putt Golf and Dave & Busters.
If you could bring something new to Harker Heights, what would it be?
I would bring a homemade soap shop to the area. I make soaps every now and then for myself.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Stay focused and never stop working towards your goal.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself working for the school district as a Curriculum Instructional Specialist.
