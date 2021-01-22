Charlene Ann Canales, 35, lives in Harker Heights
Are you married?
I’m happily married to Jason Smallwood.
How long have you been married?
Nine months.
Where did you get married?
We got married at the courthouse.
Do you have any kids?
Yes. Kolton, age 15, and Bradley, age 13.
Where are you from originally?
Rising Star, Texas.
What brought you to the area?
I wanted a better life for my son with autism.
What do you do for a living?
I’m a stay-at-home mom.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
How easy it is to get around. I like the convenience of everything.
What, if anything, do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I really dislike about Harker Heights.
What is your favorite store to shop at in Harker Heights and why?
Barnes & Noble, because it has everything — a small cafe and lots of books to read while having your favorite coffee and snack.
If you could bring anything new to the Harker Heights area, what would it be and why?
Something fun for kids with autism. I feel like the children with autism are left out of everything fun around here.
Do you do any community work?
I donate to Goodwill.
What was the last book that you read?
“Living with Autism” was the last book that I read.
What was the last movie that you saw?
“What’s Eatting Gilbert Grape.”
What are your favorite colors?
Pink, dark blue and black.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Still being a stay-at-home mom.
What advice would you give your younger self?
To wait and to slow down and take one day at a time and not to rush anything.
