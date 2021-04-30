As more COVID vaccines are administered, and with new CDC guidelines, more activities have become available for the community, such as a few in-person programs at the library, and the outdoor Fun Day in the Park. May will continue that trend with several activities and events in store for everyone.
Public Library
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library will continue virtual programming with different weekly themes. The week of May 3 will celebrate Star Wars and space; May 9-13 is insects; May 16-20 is emotions; May 23-29 is dinosaurs; and the last week of May gets everyone ready for summer with a beach theme.
A May activity kit will be available for children ages two through eight, which will contain activities, games, and crafts. Registration for the kit opens on April 30.
The library will also hold a few more in-person programs for children, which will all require preregistration. In-person Baby Lapsit, for ages zero to 18 months, will be held on Friday, May 7, at 10 a.m., with registration opening on Friday, April 30. Youngblood said that for this program, older siblings will not be allowed to attend.
The Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC) will hold an in-person storytime on Tuesday, May 11, at 10 a.m., featuring the book “Dragons Love Tacos.” Children ages two to six and their families can register beginning April 30.
An in-person Book Discussion Club for teens and adults will be held on Thursday, May 20, at 6:30 p.m. and will feature the book “The Wind in My Hair: My Fight for Freedom in Modern Iran” by Masih Alinejad. Registration will open in mid-May.
In-person Story Surprise Storytime for children ages two to six will be held on Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m. Registration opens in mid-May.
A Teen Dive-In will be held on Friday, May 28, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Carl Levin Park pool. This event for teens ages 12 to 16 will also feature a deejay. Registration opens in mid-May.
To register for any of the above, call the library at 254-953-5491.
There will also be several special virtual programs which will post on the library’s Facebook page, beginning with the Star Wars Virtual Weekend. From Saturday, May 1, through Wednesday, May 5, look for book lists, stories, trivia contests, Jedi training, and more.
Lovely Ladies Storytime will post on Thursday, May 6, at 10:15 a.m. and will feature stories and songs that celebrate the special women in our lives.
A Mother’s Day craft video will post on Saturday, May 8, at 11 a.m. Youngblood said materials needed for this bookmark craft are contact paper (or clear tape), flowers or leaves from outside, ribbon, and imagination.
For teens and adults, the Get Crafty program on Tuesday, May 4 will feature DIY vases with jars, and the Fiber Frenzy program on Friday, May 21, will have reference librarian Christina Link teaching viewers how to knit an easy lace shawl.
Harker Heights Activities Center
Registration is already underway for the Family Campout from Friday, May 7 through Sunday, May 9. The campout will take place at Dana Peak Park. The cost is $15 per person and is free for children ages five and under. Registration is required as space is limited; go to https://www.active.com/harker-heights-tx to register now.
The Farmers Market is back beginning on Saturday, May 8, with a new location at the Harker Heights City Hall parking lot, 305 Millers Crossing in Harker Heights. The market will run every Saturday through Oct. 30.
“We are very excited to kick off that event,” said Activities Center coordinator Sara Gibbs.
The Senior Recreation Bunco class is reopening beginning Monday, May 30, from 1 to 3 p.m. Gibbs said that space is limited and preregistration is required for each week. Registration will open every Wednesday after 9 a.m. for the following week.
There will also be a craft kit available to senior members, though the kit and its availability are still to be determined.
The Harker Heights Memorial Day Remembrance virtual ceremony will be on Monday, May 31. Gibbs said, “We are encouraging patrons to observe the national moment of remembrance at 3 p.m. that day. … We will be reaching out to the public for photos of loved ones.”
Call Nichole Broemer at 254-953-5465 to register for any of the above activities.
The Activities Center will also host two of Healthy Homes’ endeavors. The Children’s Free Popup Clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 15. Services will include sports physicals, vision and hearing screening, vaccines for uninsured children, and access to community resources.
Immunization records will be required for those getting vaccines. All minors must be accompanied by an adult, and all adults must have a valid driver’s license or identification card. Call Healthy Homes at 254-053-5439 for more information.
Finally, Healthy Homes will be holding a “Teen Café” every Wednesday beginning May 5 from 4 to 5 p.m. for teens ages 12 to 18.
These will feature,“Open discussions about topics that are relevant to the daily lives of teens, ways to encourage positive outcomes, positive actions, coping mechanisms, and teen motivation,” Gibbs said. Registration and parent permission forms are required. Call 254-953-5429 to register or for more information.
