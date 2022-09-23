The other day I was standing in my sewing room. I’m still in the process of organizing and purging everything. It’s a daunting process and I started wondering how such a simple art got so out of hand.

When I first started quilting things seemed so much simpler. You needed fabric, scissors, needle, thread and some sort of pattern or idea of what you wanted to make. Pattern pieces were made out of thin cardboard, you traced around them and cut them out with scissors. It was a time consuming process. I’m sure that is why the cutting out of the fabric to start a quilt has always been the least liked part of the quilting process for me to this day. Although now all of the fabric cutting is done with a rotary cutter, or any one of the many different dye cutting machines available. I only use my scissors to cut thread these days.

