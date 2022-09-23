The other day I was standing in my sewing room. I’m still in the process of organizing and purging everything. It’s a daunting process and I started wondering how such a simple art got so out of hand.
When I first started quilting things seemed so much simpler. You needed fabric, scissors, needle, thread and some sort of pattern or idea of what you wanted to make. Pattern pieces were made out of thin cardboard, you traced around them and cut them out with scissors. It was a time consuming process. I’m sure that is why the cutting out of the fabric to start a quilt has always been the least liked part of the quilting process for me to this day. Although now all of the fabric cutting is done with a rotary cutter, or any one of the many different dye cutting machines available. I only use my scissors to cut thread these days.
Back in the day, there were very few quilting magazines on the market, and the best one was Quilters Newsletter Magazine, which is no longer in print. But as my quilting journey continued many more quilting magazines started to be published. At one point I subscribed to as many as six every year. As the years went by I donated most of my magazines to charities, who were excited to receive them. My favorite magazine was Machine Quilters Unlimited, which is also out of print, but I have saved mine.
In the late 1980’s I started going to the Houston International Quilt Festival. There, I started to accumulate all sorts of quilt related items. There was so much fabric it was hard to limit my purchases of it. Even though I had no idea what I was going to make with it I just knew I had to have it.
Every year I attended, it seemed there was some new gadget that was taking the quilting world by storm. Specialty rulers abounded. How else could you make a round quilt top without a nine degree ruler? New feet for the domestic sewing machines were introduced. They sewed beads, lace and anything else you could imagine. Yup, I needed them.
International vendors at the Festival offered us special battings like bamboo and silk, and handmade molas, where the workmanship was incredible. I would return from my trip to the festival laden down with all my purchases. My mind would be filled with everything I was planning to make, or a new technique I had to master. The sad truth was that when the festival rolled around the next year I had to unpack a lot of what I purchased the last year to use the shopping bags for my next trip.
Then my quilting journey lead me to purchasing a long arm machine. We added a room onto our house to accommodate this purchase. Needless to say this purchase involved a whole new world of items that needed to be purchased in order to operate my business in the way I wanted to serve my clients as I quilted their quilts for them.
So now I have two rooms in my home dedicated to the very simple art of quilting.
To say that quilting has taken over my life is an understatement, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. Quilting has also opened my life to meeting other quilters, which is the best part of being a quilter if you ask me.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
