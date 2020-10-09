It is Halloween time, and while this year Halloween may look different compared to the past due to COVID, there are many events the community can take part in as part of Haunted Heights.
“We have a full schedule between the library, Activities Center, and Parks and Recreation,” said Lisa Youngblood, Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library director, in an earlier interview.
Registration for pumpkin carving kits begins today available through the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department. Recreation superintendent Jonathan Hanson said registrants will receive their kits the week of Oct. 19, which will contain pumpkin carving tools and a pumpkin to carve using those tools. Also the week of Oct. 19, Hanson himself will be putting out a tutorial video on how to carve a pumpkin, which people can refer to for help if they want it.
The library will be holding a three-part virtual “Sew Your Own Cape” on Saturday, Oct. 10, just in time for Halloween costuming. Youngblood said the workshop will be similar to the sewing workshops in the past. Part one will be at 2 p.m., and will be about designing a cape; part two, at 2:30 p.m., is on no-sew cape making; part three will be on sewing the cape with a sewing machine. She also said there are primer videos the library has put on YouTube for anyone to view beforehand.
There will be a new Storywalk available in Harker Heights Community Park on Monday, Oct. 12.
Brought to the community by both the Heights Library and the Harker Heights Activities Center, the featured story will be “The Spider and the Fly” by Mary Howitt, with audio provided by the Youngblood Family: Sheridan Youngblood Reid, Shelby Martin, and Ian Reid.
The Activities Center is sponsoring a Haunted Forest Hike at Dana Peak Park on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Activities Center specialist Adam Trujillo said, “It will be a short hike and we’ll have some time for ghost stories, and maybe some time for tree stuff as well in preparation for Arbor Day.”
Space is limited, so registration is required by visiting https://apm.activecommunities.com/HarkerHeightsPR; the date for registration is to be announced.
The Parade of Pumpkins
The Parade of Pumpkins begins on Oct. 19.
Bring your carved pumpkins to either the Heights Library or the Recreation Center so they can be displayed for the community.
Youngblood said pumpkins brought to the library will be displayed in the garden area for people to see. People can also send photos of their pumpkin creations to http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/parks so they can be displayed online instead.
Hanson said, “This gives (the community) a chance to show off their artwork and crafting skills.”
haunted decorations contest
Registration is underway from now until Tuesday, Oct. 20 for the Harker Heights Haunted Decorations Contest. The contest itself begins on Friday, Oct. 23, ending on Monday, Oct. 26.
Maps of participating homes will be available to download, and people can drive to those locations and vote for their favorites.
Contact Activities Center and Events manager Nichole Broemer at 254-953-5465 for more information.
Spooky Movie Night
Family friendly Spooky Movie Night is scheduled to take place Friday, Oct. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m.
This is an outdoor event; the location is to be determined. Space is limited and registration will be required; the link to register is https://apm.activecommunities.com/HarkerHeightsPR, though the date to register is to be announced. The event will feature a family friendly Halloween movie and costumed library staff will be there. Participants can bring their own refreshments.
For more information, visit the Parks and Recreation website at http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/index.php/programs-a-events/special-events or contact Adam Trujillo at 254-953-5466.
Virtual Spooktacular
The Heights Library will be holding Virtual Spooktacular Saturday on Oct. 24. Youngblood said, “We will be dropping (videos) between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.” The day-long event will feature crafts, spooky stories, spooky science, booklists, and more.
Halloween Day/Night
Friday, Oct. 31 holds many events for families. The Farmers Market Fall Festival will be taking place at Seton Medical Center (the final Farmers Market of the year) plenty of activities for children. Youngblood said, “Sara (Gibbs, Activities Center Coordinator) has a few little things planned.”
Honk and Treat will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the city of Harker Heights, where families can drive to locations throughout the city to trick-or-treat from their cars. Just some of the participating departments are the library, which Youngblood said actually has two stops, the Pet Adoption Center, Fire Station Number One, and the Recreation Center. Youngblood said, “We are going to have a list and a map of where (all) those locations will be” closer to the time of the event.
Yes, there will be door-to-door trick-or-treating this year in Harker Heights. This will run in the city from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Social distancing rules will be in effect and masks will be required. Safety hints from the CDC are available on the city’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightstx/posts/3492793790741931 and the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightstx/photos/a.513150875372919/3492792797408697/
