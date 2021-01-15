Ezequiel Ramirez, 23, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights.
What is your job title?
I am a bilingual piano teacher at T. Ringgold Academy of Arts in Harker Heights.
What instruments do you play?
I play the piano, bass, guitar, trumpet, French horn and all Latin percussions.
What brought you to the area?
I moved here with my family when I was 5 years old. My family came here to visit other family members and discovered that they liked this area and so we ended up staying here.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Bronx, New York.
Are you married? Kids?
No I am not married and I do not have any kids.
Tell me about your family.
I have my lovely mother, Llojaira, my dad, Milton, my older brother Milton (28), and my older brother Emanuel (24). I am the youngest of three.
What high school did you attend?
I graduated from Ellison High School in 2015.
Where do you attend college?
I attend Destiny Bible University. I plan on receiving a BS degree in Theology. I will graduate April 2021.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Arepitas.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that everything is close proximity to each other. I can go food shopping and more all in the same area.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn`t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing a downtown area that has murals and other photo opportunities. I travel to Dallas a lot and on every corner just about there is a photo opportunity and murals.
What community work do you do?
I volunteer at my church and through that I am able to reach the community in a spiritual way. The church that I attend is called Revive Worship Center in Killeen. It is located at 801 N. Fourth Street. I also lay wreaths at the veterans cemetery during the holiday season.
What other jobs do you have?
I am an entrepreneur and have several businesses. I have a salsa business where I make homemade salsa with fresh ingredients. WWW.CHEFEZS.COM. I am a graphic designer, create websites, website editor and a house/dog sitter.
What was the last book that you read?
“The Bible from 30,000 Feet” by Skip Heitzig.
What was the last movie that you saw?
“John Wick II.”
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would tell my younger self to not be afraid of other peoples opinions. I will also tell my younger self to do not let other peoples opinion stop me from achieving my goals and dreams.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself happily married with children. I want to also be leading people into worship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.