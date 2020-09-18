Everyone who knows me knows that I suffer from insomnia. When I do fall asleep, I don’t stay asleep, and falling asleep is more often than not an exercise in frustration.
Boyfriend Billy does not have this problem. He falls asleep quite easily, usually waking once during the night for the usual middle-of-the-night activities.
He does, however, sleepwalk on occasion. He has been known to clean his entire home while technically asleep. And there was that time he walked in on his roommate’s parents … naked. …
According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, sleepwalking affects up to 4% of adults. Common triggers are stress, strong emotions and sleep deprivation.
Psychnews reports that three in 10 people have reported sleepwalking at least once in their pasts, so this is not necessarily an uncommon phenomenon.
Billy has also been known to talk in his sleep — again, not necessarily uncommon. Depending on the source, sleep talking occurs in somewhere between 5 and 17% of adults, and can be coherent or gibberish.
Here’s an excerpt from one of Billy’s more loquacious moments:
“Hey, I’ll take you where I live right now on the other side of the bridge, off 57th, the fashion district. You can stay there for a few days, my little cheeseball. Throw me a sandwich. Put it in my hand. The flaming eagle said, Billy, here’s the flaming serpent, now ride it.”
Yep, actual transcription. It was too bizarre not to transcribe. There’s more, but it’s not fit for public consumption.
Of course, I woke up once in my living room talking to a group of people who obviously weren’t there, so I can’t really judge.
What takes the cake (pun intended), however, is the sleep eating.
Now, the Cleveland Clinic reports that sleep eating affects 1 to 3% of the general population, and is also caused by stress, anxiety and sleep deprivation.
Billy regularly wakes up covered in cereal, or pudding, or more commonly ice cream, complete with syrup, cherries, and gobs of whipped cream (this is, of course, melted).
He recently woke up in his bathroom, wedged between the bathtub and the commode, eating a giant bowl of banana pudding.
I still laugh hysterically about this. I shouldn’t. I recently woke up on my sofa trying to eat a plastic-covered paper plate. I probably thought in my altered state that the plate was a sandwich. Thank the heavens that the plate was un-chewable.
Causes for my ill-advised snack? I’d been ill and hadn’t eaten for several days, so I was probably dreaming of food. Also, it was the first time in days that I’d managed more than 45 minutes of sleep. Also, anxiety and I are long-acquainted friends.
Thanks, Cleveland Clinic — at least you’ve let me know that I’m not alone.
It occurs to me that another cause for my attempt at plastic munching was my unrelenting laughter at Billy’s bathroom pudding gobbling. Universal payback is a beast.
I never used to have these issues.
Despite Cleveland and Mayo’s reasoning, the explanation I have come up with is that I’m spending entirely too much time with my boyfriend, and his bad sleep habits are rubbing off on me.
I would say “sweet dreams,” but only heaven knows what, or where, either one of us would attempt to eat next.
Stephanie RATTS GRISSOM is a Herald correspondent.
