I celebrated my car’s 20th birthday a few weeks ago. That’s a long time to own a vehicle.
Some would consider it an impressive milestone. Others might say I have a problem with letting go.
It’s actually a little of both.
I bought my 2001 Honda Civic just nine days after 9/11. I was feeling extra patriotic by helping the economy in the aftermath of the horrible terrorist attacks on New York City and Washington, D.C.
Little did I realize that I’d still be driving that vehicle two decades later.
A lot has happened since I drove my little Civic off the lot of Cleo Bay Honda in Killeen.
During the time I’ve owned it, my wife and I got engaged and married, and we’ve lived in two homes.
We’ve had three cats, and sadly, we’ve both lost our parents.
I was in my mid-40s when I bought my Civic. Now I’m a year into eligibility for Social Security.
And I’ve had that car through four U.S. presidents — from George W. Bush to Joe Biden.
That’s a lot of living, all with the same car.
And that car has been a real workhorse for me. Though I don’t take it out of town much (we use our bigger, newer Honda Accord for most trips), my Civic has been a reliable around-town car.
Figuring 50 five-day weeks of work per year times 20 years, that’s 5,000 times my car has ferried me back and forth to the office.
The car’s 143,000 miles comes out to about 7,150 miles per year over the 20 years I’ve owned it.
At 30 mpg — which it still averages after all this time — that’s about 4,766 gallons of gas.
But the big payoff is how much money I’ve saved over the last 17 years since my car was paid off: Figuring an average monthly car payment of $300, I would have spent about $61,200 over that time in monthly notes. You could buy two pretty nice cars with cash using that tidy sum.
And my little car hasn’t cost that much to repair and maintain.
Other than oil changes, two new batteries and tires, my car has been pretty easy on the checkbook. It’s needed a timing belt and water pump, a clutch plate sensor, a new valve cover and a couple of sets of shock absorbers. But no big-ticket items like a transmission or major engine work.
My car has never left me stranded on the side of the road, and during Snowmageddon, it managed to traverse the icy stretch between Harker Heights and Killeen for five straight days — getting me safely to work and back home.
Of course, my car isn’t the same shiny vehicle it was 20 years ago. The gold paint has faded to a muted goldish-tan, the black door and window trim has flaked off in some spots, the clutch pedal sometimes squeaks and the headliner is coming loose in a few places.
Even so, after all this time, I still enjoy driving my little car.
Perhaps that’s because it’s a manual, five-speed transmission — and I like the experience of shifting up and down as I motor around town.
My wife is always pushing me to trade my old car in on a newer model, one that has an automatic transmission so she can drive it as well.
That makes perfect sense to me, but it’s still a hard decision to make.
Obviously, my little car isn’t going to last forever, and someday I’ll have to bite the bullet and say goodbye to my old friend.
But I’m not quite ready to do that yet.
When I began writing this column on my phone, I was sitting at the Honda dealership, waiting for my car to get its 19th state inspection.
Yes, it passed. No problems.
Who knows? Maybe my little car still has a few thousand more miles in her.
After 20 years of faithful service, I sure wouldn’t bet against it.
Dave Miller is deputy managing editor for Opinion for the Killeen Daily Herald and editor of the Harker Heights Herald. Contact him at dmiller@kdhnews.com.
